Slate Money

How to Win at Roulette

Slate Money learns the secret to hitting it big at the casino (and in podcasts!)

Episode Notes

Slate Money hosts Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the podcasting economy and if the bubble has burst—or if it will soon. They also talk about Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund troubles, and a story about how to win at roulette.

In the Plus segment: The implications of Supreme Court Justice Thomas’ ties to a billionaire, and the broader politicization of the American judicial system.

Podcast production by Patrick Fort, with technical assistance from Ben Richmond.

