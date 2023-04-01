Do Layoffs Actually Fix Corporate Problems?

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Kevin Delaney, co-founder of Charter. They discuss the layoffs that have swept across multiple industries, and if letting workers go actually solve the issues CEOs say they are. They also take a look at how work has changed during the pandemic, digging into how middle managers have the worst jobs, and how having too many meetings sucks.

In the Plus segment: Who does the radical candor system actually help?

Podcast production by Anna Phillips and Patrick Fort.