Did someone finally succeed at Succession?
A spoilery recap of the fourth episode of the final season of HBO’s Succession
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by graphic designer Michael Bierut to recap the fourth episode of the last season of HBO’s Succession. The family attends Logan’s wake where big moves are made. Someone gets a surprising phone call. And where did that piece of paper come from?
