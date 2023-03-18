Slate Money

Normal Bank Failure

Slate Money talks about the latest SVB fallout, the Credit Suisse drama, and the relationship between banks and government.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers dive into the drama in the banking world. They discuss the fallout of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and its subsequent government takeover. They also take some listener questions about SVB! Felix, Emily, and Elizabeth also discuss Credit Suisse, and how government policy may change for banks that are “too big to fail.”

In the Plus segment: What was it like to have an SVB bank account in the last week?

Podcast production by Anna Phillips and Patrick Fort.

