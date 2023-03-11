The Banks Special
Slate Money talks retail bank products, neobanks, and the Wells Fargo scandal.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by American Banker national editor Kevin Wack to discuss all things banking, including retail banking, why it’s so difficult to switch banks and why neobanks aren’t more successful. They also discuss the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal.
In the Plus segment: the lead up to the Silicon Valley Bank downfall.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips and Patrick Fort.