Microchips and Child Care
Slate Money talks child care in the CHIPS Act, ESG investing, and mortgages.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss a stipulation in the CHIPS Act that requires companies who take federal funding from the CHIPS Act to provide child care options for their employees. They also discuss the political controversy over ESG investing, and the confusion over a new partnership that will allow Amazon employees to pay for their mortgage with Amazon stock.
In the Plus segment: restaurant ordering etiquette.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.