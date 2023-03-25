Too Big, To Fail, Too Furious
Slate Money talks about the rescue of Credit Suisse, the politics of deposit insurance, and the Congressional hearings about TikTok.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the rescue of Credit Suisse. They also break down the politics behind federal deposit insurance, and what will come out of this week’s Congressional hearings about TikTok.
In the Plus segment: Rupert Murdoch gets engaged (again).
Podcast production by Patrick Fort.