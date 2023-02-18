Rihanna for World Bank President
Slate Money talks World Bank leadership, train derailments and bad ads.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers explain why the president of the World Bank is stepping down, and throw out some guesses of who might replace him. They also discuss the train derailment in Ohio, and the influx of subpar online advertisements.
In the Plus segment: How should Felix market his upcoming book?
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.