Homebuilders are Doing Great
Slate Money talks new home sales, employment for people with disabilities, and SBF.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss why the market for newly built homes is outperforming the market for existing homes. They also talk about the increased employment rate for people with disabilities, as well as the new slew of charges against Sam Bankman-Fried.
In the Plus segment: the new World Bank president.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.