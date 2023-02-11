Will A.I. Kill the Internet?
Slate Money talks A.I. search engines, oil profits, and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss Microsoft’s attempt to break into artificial intelligence assisted search with a revamp of their Bing search engine. They also talk about record high profits for oil companies and Bed Bath & Beyond’s financial shenanigans.
In the Plus segment: Tether.
