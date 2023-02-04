The Drug that Debunks Free Will
Cathy O’Neill joins to talk about the NYSE, algorithms at the IRS, and a miracle weight loss drug.
This week, former Slate Money host Cathy O’Neill joins Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers to discuss the technical glitch at the New York Stock Exchange. They also talk about a new study that found the IRS disproportionately audits Black taxpayers, and about Ozempic, a shockingly effective – and expensive – weight loss drug.
In the Plus segment: a debate over Slack etiquette.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.