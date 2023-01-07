Slate Money

Burning Platforms

Slate Money talks non-competes, Silvergate, and Southwest.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the FTC’s proposed non-compete ban, the bank run at Silvergate, and the cause of Southwest’s absolute meltdown this holiday season.

In the Plus segment: E-bikes.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.