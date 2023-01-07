Burning Platforms
Slate Money talks non-competes, Silvergate, and Southwest.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the FTC’s proposed non-compete ban, the bank run at Silvergate, and the cause of Southwest’s absolute meltdown this holiday season.
In the Plus segment: E-bikes.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.