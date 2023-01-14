Slate Money

Is Inflation Ova?

Slate Money talks about soaring egg prices, gas stoves and Columbia Business School’s new campus.

Episode Notes

This week Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss how the avian flu has skyrocketed egg prices, even as inflation continues to plateau. They also talk about the ongoing controversy over gas stoves and scrutinize a recent article about Columbia Business School’s new campus.

In the plus segment: Noma, an extravagant restaurant in Copenhagen hailed as the world’s best restaurant, is closing. What does that say about that status of “fine dining”?

Podcast production by Anna Phillips.

