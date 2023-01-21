It’s Not TV
Felix Gillette joins to talk about his new book on HBO.
This week, Felix Gillette joins Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers to talk about his new book It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO and discuss the state of streaming, the relationship between sports and advertisers, and the decline of the movie theater industry.
In the Plus segment: YouTube.
