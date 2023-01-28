Chip War
Chris Miller joins Slate Money to talk about microchips.
Episode Notes
This week, Chris Miller joins Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers to discuss his new book Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. They discuss the crucial role of microchips, the global dynamics of microchip design and manufacturing, and how chips factor into US-China relations.
In the Plus segment: Moore’s Law.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.