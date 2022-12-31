Slate Money

The 2022 Markets Wrap-Up

Josh Brown joins Slate Money to explain what happened with the markets this year.

Episode Notes

In this New Year’s Eve special, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown to talk all things markets.

Podcast production by Anna Phillips.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.