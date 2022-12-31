The 2022 Markets Wrap-Up
Josh Brown joins Slate Money to explain what happened with the markets this year.
Episode Notes
In this New Year’s Eve special, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown to talk all things markets.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.