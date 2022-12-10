The NYT Strike: End of the Wordle Streak
Slate Money talks ChatGPT, Trump tax fraud and The New York Times strike.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the Trump Organization’s tax fraud conviction, why workers at The New York Times went on strike and ChatGPT, a shockingly articulate AI chatbot.
In the Plus segment: How to tackle holiday gifting.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.