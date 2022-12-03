The Tale of Two Bobs
Slate Money talks about Disney’s CEO swap, shrinkflation and SBF’s media tour.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the CEO shakeup at Disney, shrinkflation, and Sam Bankman-Fried’s unusual post-scandal media appearances.
In the Plus segment: the controversy over Balenciaga’s new ad campaign.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.