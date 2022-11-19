Slate Money

Enron 2

Slate Money talks about FTX and how to gauge the scope of a scandal.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss updates in the collapse of crypto exchange platform FTX and how the situation compares to past business downfalls. They also talk about Joan Didion’s estate sale.

In the Plus segment: the death of Twitter.

Podcast production by Anna Phillips.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.