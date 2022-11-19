Enron 2
Slate Money talks about FTX and how to gauge the scope of a scandal.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss updates in the collapse of crypto exchange platform FTX and how the situation compares to past business downfalls. They also talk about Joan Didion’s estate sale.
In the Plus segment: the death of Twitter.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.