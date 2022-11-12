WTF SBF
Slate Money talks about the colossal downfall of FTX.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and What Next TBD host Lizzie O’Leary discuss the ongoing disaster at crypto exchange platform FTX. They also talk about the slightly smaller meltdowns at Twitter and Meta.
In the Plus segment: The sale of Paul Allen’s art collection.
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.