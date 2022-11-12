Slate Money

WTF SBF

Slate Money talks about the colossal downfall of FTX.

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and What Next TBD host Lizzie O’Leary discuss the ongoing disaster at crypto exchange platform FTX. They also talk about the slightly smaller meltdowns at Twitter and Meta.

In the Plus segment: The sale of Paul Allen’s art collection.

Podcast production by Anna Phillips.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.