Rana Foroohar joins Slate Money to talk about the end of globalization.

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Financial Times columnist and editor Rana Foroohar to discuss her new book, Homecoming: The Path to Prosperity in a Post-Global World.

In the Plus segment: What’s the deal with workplace surveillance?

Podcast production by Anna Phillips.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.