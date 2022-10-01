Skandal!
Slate Money talks UK economy, Skandal!, and a 10-year-old artist.
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Dan McCrum of the Financial Times to discuss the economic crisis in the UK, Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard, the Netflix adaptation of his recent book, and the 10-year-old who is selling paintings for six figures.
In the Plus segment: Porsche’s IPO
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.