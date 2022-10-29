Memelord Takeover
Matt Levine joins Slate Money to talk about all things crypto.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matt Levine to talk about his Bloomberg Businessweek article The Crypto Story. They also discuss Elon Musk finally closing his Twitter deal and restructuring at Credit Suisse.
In the Plus segment: more crypto!
Podcast production by Anna Phillips.