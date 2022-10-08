Felix Learns What A Condo Is
Jonathan Miller joins to talk all things real estate.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by housing market analyst and real estate appraiser Jonathan Miller to answer all their burning real estate questions including what’s going on with mortgage rates, how do new luxury buildings affect prices, and why is rent so damn high?
In the Plus segment: Why do people want so much space?
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.