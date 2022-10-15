Slate Money

We Can’t Quit Elon

Slate Money talks inflation, the economics Nobel Prize, and Elon Musk

This week, Emily Peck, Elizabeth Spiers and guest host Ed Lee discuss inflation, the first policymaker to win an economics Nobel Prize, and begrudgingly, updates in the Elon Musk Twitter saga.

In the Plus segment: introducing a new anti-woke bank.

Podcast production by Anna Phillips.

