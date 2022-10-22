Meet Me by the Fountain
Alexandra Lange joins Slate Money to talk about the history of malls.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by design critic Alexandra Lange to talk about her book Meet Me by the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall on the evolution of shopping malls in America.
In the Plus segment: How online shopping has affected malls.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.