DWAC SPAC Setback
Slate Money talks the Lizes, DWAC, and The Wing.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss England’s late queen and new prime minister, the troubles of DWAC’s SPAC, and the demise of girlboss hangout The Wing.
In the Plus segment: Citibank’s victory.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.