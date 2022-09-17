It’s All Paul Newman’s Fault
Slate Money talks Patagonia, the RR strike, and Adobe.
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the tax implications of Patagonia’s founder giving the company a climate change nonprofit, the US railroad strike that almost was, and Adobe’s acquisition of Figma.
In the Plus segment: Farm shares
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.