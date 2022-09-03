Slate Money

Quiet Quitting

Slate Money talks labor shortage, quiet quitting, and the fast-food labor council.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the reasons behind the current labor shortage, the concept of “quiet quitting”, and the proposed fast-food labor council in California.

In the Plus segment: Stacy-Marie Ishmael returns to talk about Michael Saylor’s alleged tax evasion.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.