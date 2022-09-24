First Class Food Fomo
Slate Money talks Citrix, Blue Bonds, and airplane food.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the sale of Citrix, Barbados’ Blue Bonds, and how fancy food could save airlines.
In the Plus segment: The economics of timeshares.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.