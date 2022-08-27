Slate Money

APE

Slate Money talks student loan forgiveness, Dan Price, and AMC.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the Biden administration student loan debt forgiveness plan, the cancellation saga of Dan Price, and AMC’s “APE units”.

In the Plus segment: More on student loan debt forgiveness.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.