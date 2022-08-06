Not For Sale…Yet
Slate Money talks HBOMax, women’s wages, and podcast payola.
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the merging of HBOMax and Discovery+, a new study on the effect of abortion restrictions on women’s wages, and people paying to be on podcasts.
In the Plus segment: Lobster rolls.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.