Slate Money

Digital Banks are Doomed

Slate Money talks CPI, Marcus, and Reorg.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Edmund Lee of the New York Times to discuss why it’s so hard to understand what inflation actually is, why Goldman Sach’s Marcus and other digital banks just aren’t working, and the surprising sale of Reorg for a cool $1.3 billion.

In the Plus segment: Elon Musk selling tons of his Tesla stock.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.