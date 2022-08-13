Digital Banks are Doomed
Slate Money talks CPI, Marcus, and Reorg.
This week, Felix Salmon, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Edmund Lee of the New York Times to discuss why it’s so hard to understand what inflation actually is, why Goldman Sach’s Marcus and other digital banks just aren’t working, and the surprising sale of Reorg for a cool $1.3 billion.
In the Plus segment: Elon Musk selling tons of his Tesla stock.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.