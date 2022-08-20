Slate Money

What is Flow?

Slate Money talks Adam Neumann, VCs, and public markets.

This week, Felix Salmon, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Eric Newcomer to discuss his piece on Marc Andreessen’s surprising choice to back Adam Neumann’s new company Flow, the current VC landscape, and Bed, Bath & Beyond’s wild meme-stock moment.

In the Plus segment: Eric’s interview with Uber’s former business chief.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

