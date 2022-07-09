Them’s The Breaks
Slate Money talks the jobs report, Boris Johnson, and bad air travel.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss this week’s good jobs report versus the bad economic vibes, Boris Johnson’s ousting as Prime Minister, and the stark decline in the quality of air travel.
In the Plus segment: What are the odds that two former FBI directors would be audited?
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.