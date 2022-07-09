Slate Money

Them’s The Breaks

Slate Money talks the jobs report, Boris Johnson, and bad air travel.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss this week’s good jobs report versus the bad economic vibes, Boris Johnson’s ousting as Prime Minister, and the stark decline in the quality of air travel.

In the Plus segment: What are the odds that two former FBI directors would be audited?

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.