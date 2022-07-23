There Shouldn’t Be So Many Yachts
Slate Money talks One Medical, option loans, and superyachts.
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical, the complications of start-ups offering loans to employees against their stock options, and Evan Osnos’ New Yorker article on the rise of the superyacht.
In the Plus segment: Why are Facebook and Instagram so bad now?
