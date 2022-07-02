RIP Coupons
Slate Money talks abortion bans, coupons, and fake Basquiats.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the repercussions of states banning abortions, Lydia DePillis’ piece in The New York Times about the decline of coupons, and the artworld scandal over some fake some Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings.
In the Plus segment: Stores have too much stuff and no one is buying it.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.