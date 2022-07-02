Slate Money

RIP Coupons

Slate Money talks abortion bans, coupons, and fake Basquiats.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the repercussions of states banning abortions, Lydia DePillis’ piece in The New York Times about the decline of coupons, and the artworld scandal over some fake some Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings.

In the Plus segment: Stores have too much stuff and no one is buying it.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

