Happy Platy Jubes!
Slate Money talks Sheryl Sandberg, the food shortage, and the Platy Jubes.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Meta, how the war in Ukraine is affecting the international food supply, and Queen Elizabeth’s Platy Jubes.
In the Plus segment: Emily nerds out on the CPI
