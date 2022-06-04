Slate Money

Happy Platy Jubes!

Slate Money talks Sheryl Sandberg, the food shortage, and the Platy Jubes.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Meta, how the war in Ukraine is affecting the international food supply, and Queen Elizabeth’s Platy Jubes.

In the Plus segment: Emily nerds out on the CPI

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.