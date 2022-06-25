The Supertall Episode
Slate Money talks with author and architect Stefan Al on his new book about skyscrapers.
Episode Notes
This week Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by author and architect, Stefan Al to talk all about skyscrapers and his new book, Supertall.
They talk about the human desire to build tall buildings (and the backlash to them), why parts of New York don’t work, but Hong Kong does, and why people keep paying premiums for apartments that sway.
In Slate Plus: All about glass.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.