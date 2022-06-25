Slate Money

The Supertall Episode

Slate Money talks with author and architect Stefan Al on his new book about skyscrapers.

Episode Notes

This week Felix SalmonEmily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by author and architect, Stefan Al to talk all about skyscrapers and his new book, Supertall.

They talk about the human desire to build tall buildings (and the backlash to them), why parts of New York don’t work, but Hong Kong does, and why people keep paying premiums for apartments that sway.

In Slate Plus: All about glass.

About the Show

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.