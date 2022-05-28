The Man Who Broke Capitalism
David Gelles joins Slate Money to talk about his new book on Jack Welch.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk to David Gelles of the New York Times about his new book The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy. They discuss the infamous former CEO of GE and his lasting negative effect on the American corporate landscape.
In the Plus segment: More with David Gelles.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.
David Gelles is an author and a correspondent on the Climate desk at the New York Times.