David Gelles joins Slate Money to talk about his new book on Jack Welch.

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk to David Gelles of the New York Times about his new book The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy. They discuss the infamous former CEO of GE and his lasting negative effect on the American corporate landscape.

In the Plus segment: More with David Gelles.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

David Gelles is an author and a correspondent on the Climate desk at the New York Times.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.