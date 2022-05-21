That’s Not ESG
Slate Money talks Tesla, Grubhub, and TikTok.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about Tesla dropping out of the ESG index, Grubhub’s disastrous promo, and Tiktok’s terrible worker conditions.
In the Plus segment: The going rate of a lost tooth.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.