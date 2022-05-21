Slate Money

That’s Not ESG

Slate Money talks Tesla, Grubhub, and TikTok.

This week, Felix SalmonEmily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about Tesla dropping out of the ESG index, Grubhub’s disastrous promo, and Tiktok’s terrible worker conditions.

In the Plus segment: The going rate of a lost tooth.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.