The Brady Supply Shock
Slate Money talks crypto meltdown, formula shortage, and Tom Brady.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the latest big meltdown in the cryptomarket, the ongoing baby formula shortage, and the economics of hiring Tom Brady.
In the Plus segment: The recent sale of one of Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe paintings.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.