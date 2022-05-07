Slate Money

37.8% Scammier

Slate Money talks about interest rates and the Fed, the business world’s stance on Roe V. Wade, and the removal of New York’s art auction regulations.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the Fed’s half-point interest rate hike, big business’s dance around the implications of a future abortion ban, and the wild west of newly, unregulated art auctions.

In the Plus segment: More overseas investors jump on board with Elon Musk.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.