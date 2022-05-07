37.8% Scammier
Slate Money talks about interest rates and the Fed, the business world’s stance on Roe V. Wade, and the removal of New York’s art auction regulations.
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the Fed’s half-point interest rate hike, big business’s dance around the implications of a future abortion ban, and the wild west of newly, unregulated art auctions.
In the Plus segment: More overseas investors jump on board with Elon Musk.
