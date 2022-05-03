Slate Money

Slate Money Goes to the Movies: The Bonfire of the Vanities

Taffy Brodesser-Akner joins to talk about the 1990 dark journalism comedy, The Bonfire of the Vanities.

Episode Notes

Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix SalmonEmily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, journalist and author of the novel turned soon-to-be television show, Fleishman Is in Troublejoins Felix and Emily to talk about the 1990 dark comedy The Bonfire of the Vanities. They get into why Emily hated this movie, the differences between the movie and the book, and all the racism. Plus, there’s some behind-the-scenes industry talk.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

