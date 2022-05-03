Slate Money Goes to the Movies: The Bonfire of the Vanities
Taffy Brodesser-Akner joins to talk about the 1990 dark journalism comedy, The Bonfire of the Vanities.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, journalist and author of the novel turned soon-to-be television show, Fleishman Is in Troublejoins Felix and Emily to talk about the 1990 dark comedy The Bonfire of the Vanities. They get into why Emily hated this movie, the differences between the movie and the book, and all the racism. Plus, there’s some behind-the-scenes industry talk.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth