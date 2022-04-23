Slate Money

Two Scaramuccis

Slate Money talks streaming services, mask mandates and inflation.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the shakeup in the streaming world with Netflix considering ads and CNN+ folding, the end of the public transportation mask mandate, and inflation.

In the Plus segment: Elon Musk, one more time.

Mentioned In the Show:

Netflix, Facing Reality Check, Vows to Curb Its Profligate Ways” by Joe Flint

Inattention and Prices Over Time: Experimental Evidence from ‘The Price Is Right’ (1972-2019)” by Jonathan Hartley

Musk’s Twitter funding is secured” by Issie Lapowsky

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

