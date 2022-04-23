Two Scaramuccis
Slate Money talks streaming services, mask mandates and inflation.
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the shakeup in the streaming world with Netflix considering ads and CNN+ folding, the end of the public transportation mask mandate, and inflation.
In the Plus segment: Elon Musk, one more time.
Mentioned In the Show:
“Netflix, Facing Reality Check, Vows to Curb Its Profligate Ways” by Joe Flint
“Inattention and Prices Over Time: Experimental Evidence from ‘The Price Is Right’ (1972-2019)” by Jonathan Hartley
“Musk’s Twitter funding is secured” by Issie Lapowsky
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth