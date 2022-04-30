Slate Money

Everything Is Market Manipulation

Slate Money talks the Disney and Florida standoff, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and the Archegos founder.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about what’s happening with Disney and the Reedy Creek improvement district, Elon Musk’s alignment with the far right, and the criminal charges filed against Archegos founder, Bill Hwang.

In the Plus segment: All about tipping.

Mentioned In the Show:

Let’s Be Clear About What It’s Like to Be Harassed on Twitter” by Elizabeth Spiers

Disney Strategy Is to Stay Silent to Soften Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Blow” by Robbie Whelan

Elon Musk Might Break Twitter. Maybe That’s a Good Thing” by The Ezra Klein Show

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.