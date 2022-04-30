Everything Is Market Manipulation
Slate Money talks the Disney and Florida standoff, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and the Archegos founder.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about what’s happening with Disney and the Reedy Creek improvement district, Elon Musk’s alignment with the far right, and the criminal charges filed against Archegos founder, Bill Hwang.
In the Plus segment: All about tipping.
Mentioned In the Show:
“Let’s Be Clear About What It’s Like to Be Harassed on Twitter” by Elizabeth Spiers
“Disney Strategy Is to Stay Silent to Soften Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Blow” by Robbie Whelan
“Elon Musk Might Break Twitter. Maybe That’s a Good Thing” by The Ezra Klein Show
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth