Slate Money Goes to the Movies: The Talented Mr. Ripley
Jared Hohlt joins to talk about the 1999 dark thriller, The Talented Mr. Ripley.
Episode Notes
Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.
Former Slate editor Jared Hohlt joins Felix and Emily to talk about the 1999 thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley…along with another movie! They get into the sexual politics of the movie and the furniture in it, how the movie stacks up against the Patricia Highsmith novel it’s based on, and get into the 1975 grift movie, Fox and His Friends.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth