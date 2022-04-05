Slate Money

Slate Money Goes to the Movies: The Big City

Shazna Nessa joins to talk about the 1963 art house film.

Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.

Shazna Nessa of The Wall Street Journal joins Felix and Emily to talk about the 1963 Bengali film, The Big City. They talk about how the feminist themes resonate today, what makes it an “art house” film, and why the ending seems like a low point, but doesn’t feel like one.

