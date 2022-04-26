Slate Money

Slate Money Goes to the Movies: Office Space

Cardiff Garcia joins to talk about the 1999 office revenge film, Office Space.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.

Cardiff Garcia, co-founder of Bazaar Audio, joins Felix and Emily to talk about the 1999 cult classic, Office Space. They get into how office life has changed since the movie’s premier, whether Peter would actually make a good manager, and poor, poor Milton.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.