Slate Money Goes to the Movies: Office Space
Cardiff Garcia joins to talk about the 1999 office revenge film, Office Space.
Episode Notes
Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.
Cardiff Garcia, co-founder of Bazaar Audio, joins Felix and Emily to talk about the 1999 cult classic, Office Space. They get into how office life has changed since the movie’s premier, whether Peter would actually make a good manager, and poor, poor Milton.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth