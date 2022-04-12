Slate Money

Slate Money Goes to the Movies: It’s a Wonderful Life

Cathy O’Neil joins Slate Money to talk about the bank runs of It’s a Wonderful Life

Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.

Author and algorithmic auditor Cathy O’Neil joins Felix and Emily to talk about the 1946 Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life. They talk about whether Jimmy Stewart is too entitled to be this upset, the banks of the 1940s, and the finances of heaven.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

