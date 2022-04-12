Slate Money Goes to the Movies: It’s a Wonderful Life
Cathy O’Neil joins Slate Money to talk about the bank runs of It’s a Wonderful Life
Episode Notes
Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.
Author and algorithmic auditor Cathy O’Neil joins Felix and Emily to talk about the 1946 Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life. They talk about whether Jimmy Stewart is too entitled to be this upset, the banks of the 1940s, and the finances of heaven.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth